MVR awarded Aerospace Certification

MVR International, Inc., a Florida-based distributor of electronic and electromechanical components,

has been awarded AS/EN9120 aerospace certification.

This quality standard has been specifically developed for organizations that procure parts to customers in the military/aerospace industry and is recognized in the USA, the European community and 37 other countries around the world. The Certification was issued by SGS Systems and Services Certification.



MVR is the third distributor of electronic components to receive the AS/EN9120 certification in Florida, and among the first twenty in the United States. This award demonstrates MVR's commitment to continuous improvement and places the company on the forefront of the military/aerospace industries requirements.



"Being AS9120 certified is an essential element of our quality commitment to the military and aerospace industries" said Mikki Khallouqi, President of MVR International. "This standard is considerably more stringent than ISO 9001:2000. It requires particularly close control with regard to assuring the quality and traceability of products, and it is becoming a mandatory requirement for many companies that have made this certification a cornerstone of their suppliers' quality program".



Along with AS/EN9120 certification, MVR successfully renewed its certification to the ISO9001:2000 standard. Earlier this year, the company had also received a Certificate of Appreciation from NASA's prime subcontractor for Space Shuttle Operations United Space Alliance.