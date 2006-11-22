Electronics Production | November 22, 2006
Jabil to acquire Green Point
Jabil Circuit, Inc announced today that it is going to launch a tender offer to acquire 100 percent of the outstanding shares of Taiwan Green Point Enterprises Co., Ltd. (3007.TW) for NT$109 per share in cash through a wholly-owned Jabil subsidiary.
The acquisition includes nine Asian plants, including seven located in China and one in both Taiwan and Malaysia.
"We are thrilled to announce this deal with Green Point Enterprises – a market leader in advanced electro-mechanical manufacturing and services for the mobile product and consumer market," said Tim Main, President and CEO of Jabil. "Green Point has significant scale in the design and production of advanced plastics and metals for the mobile products market. When combined with Jabil's global infrastructure, systems and electronic expertise, we will possess a market leading end-to-end capability with outstanding long-term growth prospects," said Main.
Per the proposed agreement, approximately 30,000 Green Point employees will join Jabil, including the current management team. The Green Point name will be retained and will operate as an independent business within Jabil. Jabil and Green Point management will work together to jointly market the integrated services.
“Acquiring Green Point is a natural extension of Jabil's business strategy to provide sector-specific supply chain solutions to our diversified base of customers," said Main. “Our growth strategy contemplates diversification of end-markets served and providing a best in class end-to-end solution within each of those segments. Electro-mechanical integration in the consumer and mobile products market is consistent with this strategy." Main said Jabil would continue to utilize a well-developed set of strategic component suppliers in our other segments.
The acquisition provides Jabil with new capabilities in advanced decoration and coating technologies and will augment existing and new customer relationships. Main said that Jabil must continually evolve its service offerings to the changing global market conditions.
