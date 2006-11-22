Flextronics receives contract from Nacre

Flextronics has received a contract from the military specialized electronics developer Nacre in Trondheim, Norway. Nacre has recently received a breakthrough order of products that Flextronics will produce at its factory in Billingstad, Norway.

Nacre in Trondheim is developing a system with combined ear protectors and the communication equipment Quietpro. Nacre recently received a breakthrough order for these products from the US Marines. The order is worth 20 MEUR and according to an interview in the local Nordic media electronics journal Elektronik I Norden Flextronics will produce the entire system except the earphones .