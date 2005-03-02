Micro Card Socket offers speed and flexibility

Samtec’s new low profile, high speed, Micro Card socket interface (SAL1 Series) provides a card-to-board interface for serial ATA and other high speed daughtercard applications. This micro card connector is expected to perform up to 3 Gbps.

These interconnects are used in pairs and have large deflection, Beryllium Copper contacts on 1mm (.0394”) pitch. They are designed to mate with either (1,60mm) .0625” thick or (2,40mm) .094” thick cards. They can be mounted on the same side of the board or opposite sides to increase signal routing flexibility. This connector’s unique design also allows the card to be mated from both sides of the board. Additional ruggedness is provided with weld tabs on both ends for soldering to the board.



Four standard pin counts are available with a choice of 20, 27, 30, and 40 I/Os per side. These are pass-through interfaces and can be used for multi-level board stacking.