Agfa and CCI Eurolam expand co-operation

Agfa and CCI Eurolam announce that they expand their co-operation. In September 2005 CCI EuroLam was appointed as distributor in France for Agfa's silver film and chemicals dedicated to the Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) industry. As from September 2006 also Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark were added to the distributor contract. Finally as from November 2006 CCI Eurolam also takes responsibility for Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.



Agfa's Specialty Products business unit offers high-quality film-based consumables in the business-to-business market. For the motion picture market it supplies sound recording film and color print film on which copies of the master version of a movie are printed. Other main products are microfilm and film for non-destructive testing. Furthermore Specialty Products' portfolio includes solutions for aerial photography, for thermal printing, for the production of printed circuit boards, security identification cards and passports and for use in electroluminescent lamps, touch screens and displays. It also produces PET film and custom designed bases for various applications.