Heavy equipment investments at Ruwel

After the entrance of the new financially strong investors Ruwel's manufacturing has received additional high tech machinery worth millions of euros.

The demand for microvia in the automotive applications has made Ruwel invest in the laser drilling microvia technology. Ruwel has invested Hitachi laser drilling at its high-volume Geldern plant.



Ruwel has also invested in a fourth Lauffer press at its Wetter facility. The drilling department has also been extended. Most recently Ruwel added some Schmoll LM 5-200 machines to its fab. Investments in handling equipment has also been made as well as large volume AOI equipment from Camtek.