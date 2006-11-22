Detlev Schauwecker leads Ruwel restructuring

After Ad van der Kruijs Withdrew from the executive board to go into retirement, Wilfried Sehner and Ralf Ebeling continued to manage the company up until the time of the planned inclusion of investors.

Within the scope of transforming Ruwel AG back into a GmbH, management has now been completed by Detlev Schauwecker, formerly director of the turnaround Specialist AlixPartners, who will be acting as chief restructuring officer.



AlixPartners ranks among the internationally leading experts for turnarounds and extensive programmes to increase earnings.