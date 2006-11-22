BMW to use FlexRay for its adaptdrive

BMW's Adaptdrive, the function for the ability of chosing the different types of shock absoption; the difference between a hard responsive or softer ride on the fly and the engine control, will now use the Freescale FlexRay microcontroller.

"The FlexRay communications standard is continuing to gain support with key OEMs in Europe, Japan and the United States and is expected to be used by vehicle makers to enable exciting new safety-critical and performance features, as well as making on-board networking of existing electronics systems more robust," said Chris Webber, vice president of the Automotive Practice at Strategy Analytics, in a statement issued by Freescale.