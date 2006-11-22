Sanmina-SCI Guadalajara operation<br>receives national export award

Sanmina-SCI has announced that it has received the National Export Award for its electronic assembly export programs, business efforts and corporate citizenship initiatives in Mexico during 2006.

This distinguished award was presented by the President of Mexico, Vicente Fox Quesada, and the President of the Mexican Foreign Trade Council (COMCE), Valentín Diez Morodo, during a celebration in Ixtapa Zihuatanejo.



The National Export Award recognizes small, medium and large businesses in the agricultural, manufacturing and service sectors that have made contributions to increasing the quantity, quality and diversity of the goods and services that Mexico provides to the global markets. The award also recognizes excellence in corporate citizenship.



“This is a key milestone for Sanmina-SCI's Mexico Operations and our employees. The National Export Award comes only a year after we were awarded the State of Jalisco Export Award, and represents the highest achievement in terms of export programs, export/import regulatory compliance, and world-class procedures for manufacturing and delivering products on time to our customers," said Marco González Hagelsieb, Sanmina-SCI's Senior Vice President of Mexico Operations.