Kulicke & Soffa name Swiss boss

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. announces the appointment of Richard Boulanger as general manager of its die bonder operations located in Berg, Switzerland.

In this role, Mr. Boulanger will be responsible for overall manufacturing, R&D, product development and business operations for the facility, including the development of a next-generation die bonder platform and expansion into new markets throughout the world.