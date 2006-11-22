Electronics Production | November 22, 2006
TTI achieves more than double industry growth
TTI Europe is on target to achieve year-on-year growth figures which are more than double that predicted for the industry in general.
The company is moving up the top 10 largest European distributor rankings, despite the fact that it only sells low value components, not the high value semiconductor items which account for the majority of all other Top 10 distributors' revenues.
“This year, the distribution industry is experiencing solid growth of around 15%", details Glyn Dennehy, TTI's VP Europe. “We are on track to grow by 35% in revenue terms this year. What's more, if we look at our performance over the last three years, we will have achieved a CAGR of 28.9% in a market (passives and emech) where the European TAM has only grown by around 3%. In other words we are rapidly gaining market share."
TTI has been seen by many commentators as a relatively new player on the European scene. And of course it is easy to achieve high growth figures when starting from a small base. The distributor is also very active in establishing close working partnerships with its customer base too.
Dennehy: “An increasing percentage – currently 30% - of our business goes through our inventory management system, whereby customers supply their forecasted component requirements directly to our system, so that we can manage any variances and address any supply chain issues before they become critical. This frees up resources at our customers enabling them to concentrate on what they do best."
Notable investments this year have included a $1M Warehouse Control, System at TTI Europe's headquarters in Maisach-Gernlinden.
