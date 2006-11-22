Accent CEO gives keynote speech at IP-SOC

Accent CEO, Massimo Vanzi, will give a keynote speech at IP-SOC 2006 that will focus on "The role of virtual fabless providers for a predictable road to product".

Accent CEO, Massimo Vanzi, is to give one of the keynote speeches at IP-SOC 2006, the IP-based SOC design conference and exhibition to be held on 6th to 7th December 2006 in Grenoble, France.



Massimo Vanzi's speech will focus on how design realisation solution providers can give fabless, chipless, OEM and non-electronic companies a predictable road to product. Design realisation solution providers are capable of addressing the whole supply chain from design services through to, and including, manufacture. By addressing the supply chain from front to back, they can ensure that manufacturing needs are accounted for in the design phase thereby reducing risk and the potential for errors.



In his speech Massimo Vanzi will examine the extensive skills-sets that companies should look for in a product realisation partner and the expertise that they should be capable of leveraging. In this respect his keynote speech will cover such issues as third party IP selection, usage, quality and licensing along with pure play foundry selection, processes, technical specialisation, IP availability, prototype/production schedules and commercial terms. He will also cover EDA tool usage, methods and flows as well as systems design and applications issues including the use of development platforms, hardware/software co-design and verification technologies. Massimo Vanzi will wrap this all up in an examination of the importance of good project management practices such as scheduling, resourcing, risk assessment/mitigation and on-time/on-budget delivery.



IP/SOC 2006 is the 15th edition of the working conference on hot topics in the design world which has focused for the past 6 years on IP-based SOC design. The two day programme of invited technical papers with a balanced contribution from industrial and academic participants is expected to attract around 400 delegates. The associated exhibition will provide participants with an opportunity to learn about the best new products. For exhibitors it's an opportunity for face-to-face contact with the engineers who specify and buy their products.