SMT & Inspection | November 21, 2006
Orbotech and DEK in collaboration
Orbotech LTD. today announced the successful completion of a development project with DEK designed to improve the overall quality of information to the end user. The first ever collaboration of its kind between a paste printer vendor and an AOI supplier, the project centered on integrating paste printer event data with post print inspection and SPC reports generated by the Orbotech Symbion™ P36 post print AOI system.
Users were consequently able to pinpoint potential paste deposit process problems in real-time and quickly optimize print parameters such as underscreen cleaning frequency or paste or solvent replenishment.
Printer events impacting process control, including underscreen cleaning cycles and paste replenishment, are superimposed on the Symbion P36 post-print SPC inspection reports. By analyzing the report, machine users can now immediately relate the timing of each intervention to any effect on paste deposition. Hence operators can increase or decrease the frequency with which the screen is cleaned, for example, to optimize printing quality and minimize overheads such as cleaning and consumables replenishment. Benefits include reduced interventions, increased productivity and lower operating costs for an optimally controlled print process. The Orbotech Symbion P36 can also now collects print parameters including print speed and pressure, snap off speed and distance, balance, contact printing and number of print cycles from DEK screen printers, and uses this data to enhance SPC reporting.
Mr. Simon Davis, Product Marketing Manager for Electronics Assembly at Orbotech Ltd., said: “At Orbotech, we focus on bringing added value to our customers by utilizing the accurate measurement capabilities of our high performance AOI systems for root cause analysis of processes. This is a fundamental move from defect detection to defect prevention as part of an effective quality control strategy. By teaming up with leading industry suppliers, like DEK, who share this vision and commitment, we can offer manufacturers an advanced solution using real-time production data to effectively close the loop on a process, enabling our mutual customers to increase yields, improve operational efficiency and lower production costs."
Commenting on the benefits to DEK customers delivered by this collaboration, Paddy Ash of DEK added, “DEK is committed to partnerships that add value for end users of SMT equipment. We are very pleased to have been able to work with Orbotech, a highly respected leader in AOI, to further enhance the process repeatability and operating efficiency that our customers will experience."
