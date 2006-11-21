Jabil thief blamed anti depressive for the crime

Ex Jabil employee who stole some 1.8 million dollars from Jabil said that his anti depressant made him manic and that made him steal the money.

Stewart, 42, pled guilty this fall to writing more than 100 company checks to himself and his creditors blamed the anti depressant medicals for making him committ the crime.



Jabil spokeswoman Beth Walters said she was unaware of Stewart's last-minute gambit.



"We're confident the U.S. Attorneys' office will address the purported 'Paxil defense' during Monday's hearing," she said.