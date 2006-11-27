Major changes to follow Farnell's<br>appointment of Harriet Green

During a breakfast meeting at Electronica Premier Farnell's Chief Executive promised the audience that Premier Farnell will go through a couple of changes.



Harriet Green started as the new CEO in April 2006. In prior to the position at Premier Farnell Mrs Green worked as President of Arrow Asia/Pacific. She explained during a press meeting that the company will expand their range of products, and to be more aggressive in targeting

new customers and new electronics market segments.



The logistics plays a major roll in the company. Today the customers are requesting that their products should be delivered the next day or in the afternoon. Therefore it's very important to the company that the logistics works as it is supposed to, Mrs. Green explaned.



Farnell is investing a lot of resources in new systems, specially the web. More and more customers are shifting to the web and therefore the company's web page need to be in focus. 50% of the customer's traffic comes from the web.



The company`s growth market is China. The company expects that within three years the China buisness will be profitable. However they are seeing a growing market in Eastern Europe. In Europe Germany, Italy and France are still big markets for Franell.



The company will continue serving the maintenance and replacement segment but Premier Farnell will now also focus on more design in.