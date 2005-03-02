Saab to shed 80 in Sweden

Saab Training Systems is today giving notice to 80 people at the operation in Huskvarna, Sweden. There are several factors behind this workforce reduction.

Due to the sharp fall in the value of the US dollar, Saab Training Systems is forced to reduce its cost mass if it is to remain competitive. Moreover, several customers are devoting extensive resources to live military efforts in Iraq and Afghanistan, which has meant fewer available resources for training.



“It is very sad to have to take this action. We hope not to have to lose all 80 personnel affected by the notice, but there is great uncertainty on the market at the present time. During my six years as CEO it has never been this difficult to predict the market. The company will of course be doing everything it can to support the people affected by the move,” says Johan Ohlson, CEO of Saab Training Systems.



Negotiations will be initiated with the trade union organizations in the near future. Personnel in virtually all categories will be affected by the action.



Saab Training Systems develops, manufactures and markets professional, high quality training systems. Saab Training Systems is specialised in laser simulator systems, mobile data communication systems, combat training systems (CTC) and target equipment for military training.