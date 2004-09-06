Memec becomes European<br>distributor of Nordic Semi

Nordic Semiconductor today announced that Memec Insight has been appointed as its new distribution partner in Europe, which will improve Nordic Semiconductor’s presence in Europe.

Sales of Nordic Semiconductor’s standard components, with the 2.4GHz components at the head, increased last year. To further its sales of standard components in Europe, Nordic Semiconductor is now focusing on its sales network. “Memec Insight has established itself as a leading, global semiconductor distributor with vigorous demand creation capabilities and a significant sales network. Our standard components fit perfectly into their product portfolio,” says Svein-Egil Nielsen, Sales and Marketing Director at Nordic Semiconductor.



“The portfolio of standard components for wireless communication from Nordic Semiconductor has proven to be world class. These products are a strong addition to Memec’s offerings and we look forward to helping customers design innovative solutions using Nordic’s devices,” says Andy Sumpter, European Marketing Director at Memec Insight.



Founded in 1983, Nordic Semiconductor (former Nordic VLSI) has evolved steadily from the traditional ASIC design house into a leading European fabless semiconductor supplier.