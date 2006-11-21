FlexLink receives order from Russia

Kraftway Corporation has placed an order with FlexLink of automatic test- and sealing lines.

Kraftway manufactures computers in Obninsk and this new contract is worth about 2 million euros for FlexLink.



The factory in Obninsk in the Kaluga region has a capacity of 1.5 million computers a year.