Management buy-out in Oxford Lasers

According to electronicsweekly.com the old Oxford University spin-off Oxford Lasers has been acquired by its managers.

The managers at the UK-based firm specialising in micromachining and imaging-based instrumentation, Oxford Lasers, has acquired the assets of the firm from the private equity backers.



"This follows a very successful period when sales have grown by over 60 per cent in 12 months and the company has completely updated its product line," the company said.



“We are absolutely delighted. The company has an outstanding range of new products and services and we are ideally positioned to supply a complete range of laser solutions to our customers. We have had one of the most successful periods in the company's history and have clear plans to continue this strong growth", said John Baker, chief executive of Oxford Lasers.