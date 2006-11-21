AC LED is here

Seoul Semiconductor announced today that it had succeeded in mass producing its semiconductor lighting source Acriche, which can be directly connected to 110 volt or 220 volt AC outlets using a simple circuit, eliminating the need for a DC converter.

The launch was announced simultaneously in five regions: Korea, U.S., Germany, Japan, and Hong Kong.



As conventional LED products can only work with DC power, it was previously impossible for consumers to use LED products with AC outlets without using a converter.



"This latest technological breakthrough was not expected by the industry," said Lee Jung-Hoon, CEO of Seoul Semiconductor. "As mass production of semiconductor lighting source is now possible, LED applications are not limited to cell phones, computers or cars, but can include general lighting as well.



Acriche is better than glow and halogen lamps in terms of power efficiency, and outpaces fluorescent lamps in terms of life span, power usage and convenience.1) Seoul Semiconductor is planning to improve brightness from current 40 lm/w to 80 lm/w by 4Q 2007 and to 120 lm/w by 4Q 2008.