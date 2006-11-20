Enics makes heavy investment<br>in manufacturing technology

During this autumn EMS-provider Enics has invested in a new SMD-line from Siemens in its Malmö site, Sweden.

Enics invests in latest manufacturing technology for its Malmö plant

"We see a need for increased capacity as well as an opportunity to meet future demand from clients in the industrial and medical segments", says Leif Johansson, General Manager, Enics, Malmö.



The SMD production line includes, among other equipment, 3 Siplace X2-machines from Siemens with a capacity to assemble components down to 01 005 with very high precision. In addition, the line contains a powerful AOI-unit from Orbotech. In combination with the existing X-ray equipment, this allows for a highly efficient, complete and fully automated inspection process.



The concept of the new SMD-line also allows for short changeover times as well as sufficient flexibility for both prototype and serial production. "We are happy to provide the skilful and fast growing company Enics with this high performance SMD machines and equipment," says Mika Holappa, Account Manager, Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems.



"The investment is a further step in the development of an efficient, well tested production concept", says Leif Johansson. The Malmö plant also pursues Enics' proven concept of single-point-of-contact where local engineering and production is seamlessly combined with Enics' global production capability. This integrated concept has been very successful and is currently used by many clients to reach optimal total cost of ownership for their products.