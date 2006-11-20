AZEGO-Group recaptures the UK market

AZEGO Aktiengesellschaft formerly known as ACG Advanced Component Group AG, has re-entered the UK component and technology market.

AZEGO TS Ltd. opened up its new registered office in the Thames Valley. "Our commitment in the promising UK market will certainly have a positive impact on our turnover", says Norbert Wilkat, CEO of AZEGO AG. "The re-entry of AZEGO to this market is an important element of our turnaround-strategy."



AZEGO is a familiar name in the UK. The new company will quickly establish itself and plans to employ six sales professionals by the end of its second quarter.



Steve Dopson has been appointed as managing director of the new UK company. His career has included 20 years in the electronics industry. Steve held technical and sales positions at the Belgian Manufacturer Barco, and Sony Broadcast.