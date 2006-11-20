Harting Italy turns 25

HARTING Technology Group's Italian subsidiary celebrated its 25th anniversary. Following France, Great Britain, Belgium and Sweden, HARTING SpA was the fifth foreign subsidiary that was founded in the course of strengthening and expanding the international orientation of the HARTING technology group.

In the meantime, the HARTING Technology Group has continued to grow and is now represented by subsidiaries in 23 countries, including India, since 2005.



Customers, suppliers and numerous press representatives and guests from the business arena took up on the invitation to attend the anniversary celebrations. The Italian staff were joined by the entrepreneurs Dietmar and Margrit Harting, their daughter Maresa Harting and other representatives of the Espelkamp headquartered enterprise who gathered in Milan to celebrate this special company anniversary.