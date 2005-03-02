Printar to establish in North America

Printar, equipment supplier to the PCB industry, has by it's successful introducing of the LGP809TM Digital Legend Printing system to the European and the Far East markets decided to establish a sales and marketing unit in North America.

Printar has choosen All4-PCB as distributor for their systems on the West Coast. Printar's LGP 809 Digital Legend Printer is from the beginning totally designed for PCB manufacturing.



"During the first few months of activities in North America we have experienced tremendous interest in the LGP809 digital legend printing system," states Gregory Blake, a veteran in the PCB industry. "The industry has long realized the limitations associated with screening legend on to PCB's. Printar is well positioned to offer its digital printing technology as the best solution to address these issues. We anticipate very quick growth of our North American operations."