HMS Höllmüller open plant in Poland

HMS Höllmüller opened its fourth facility in Wykroty, Poland last week. The facility features approximately 2,500 square meters of manufacturing and office space.

The property also allows for future expansion up to 20,000 square meters. Production will start in January 2007. Recruitment and training of staff is done in Germany. The new facility in Poland will support the headquarters in Germany by manufacturing certain elements of HMS Höllmüller wet-processing systems, which are then completed in the German facilities.