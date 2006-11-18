Solectron shut down Canadian plant

US based EMS-provider Solectron will be closing down its facility in Kanata, Canada in the first quarter of. Nearly 400 jobs will be removed.

Solectron plans to shut down the facility in February or March 2007. According to local representatives the closure has been in the works for some time and that the news was not a shock. Solectron announced in October that it would be cutting 1,400 jobs from its global workforce of 53,000.