Electronics Production | November 20, 2006
Chip distribution tops 20% growth line
Positive trend in industrial semiconductor distribution continues, with over 21% growth in Q3. Cumulative growth for 2006 hits 19% mark. Germany outperforms big countries/regions.
2006 turns more and more into a landmark year for the European semiconductor distribution industry in showing the highest growth rates since the record year 2000. The 3rd quarter (July - September) growth rate topped the 20% mark and drove results to 1,34 Billion €, according to DMASS (Distributors' and Manufacturers' Association of Semiconductor Specialists). Consolidated distribution sales of the DMASS members grew 18,9% to 4,1 Billion €.
Notable is that DMASS only reports industrial semiconductor sales but the general market situation looks pretty much the same.
Anne Vernay, Chairwoman of DMASS, commented: "it is clear that the year 2006 will become a record year for European semiconductor distribution, even compared to historical levels of 2000. Our worries of the market repeating the patterns of 2004 have been greatly reduced. Even a softening of the growth in the last quarter would keep sales levels way above 2005 results in a double-digit-growth range. We still wait for signs of the OEM market catching up."
Regionally, in the 3rd quarter Germany not only dominated the growth picture but for the first time in DMASS history (since 1989) reported higher sales than Italy, UK and France combined. On a year/year basis, Germany grew by 24.6% to 434 Million €, Italy by 20.5% to 159 Million €, UK by 10,6% to 154 Million € and France by 12,6 to 118 Million €. Among the smaller regions, Russia (+51%), Czech Republic (+45%), Denmark (+37%) and Poland (+36%) grew fastest. Also, as an interesting first in DMASS records, last quarter Austria & Eastern Europe as a region topped France and caught up with the Nordic region (Scandinavia) in absolute revenues.
Anne Vernay: "The fact that Germany slowly but steadily has reached sales levels of the other 3 big regions combined is either a sign of weakness for the others or a proof of strength for the diversity of the German electronics market. It also proves that Germany obviously has not yet seen the same level of production transfer as the others.
Germany's role as growth driver will remain." Product-wise, again the major product groups Analog and MOS Micro took the lead in driving Q3 sales, this time with reversed roles: MOS Micro grew by 26,3%, Analog by 24,8%. Among those, DSPs (+49%), Microperipherals (+33%), Standard Analog (+28%) and MCUs (+25%) dominated the growth while MPUs only increased by 8,6%. Of the
other product groups, Power grew by 22%, Memories by 20%, Optoelectronics and Programmable Logic by 14% each. The single highest growth was recorded for DSPs (+49%), the lowest for EPROMs (-24%).
Vernay concluded: "In 2006, we see a solid growth across all product ranges except mature technologies such as EPROMs and to some extent Bipolar Logic. From an industry perspective this hints at a sound market development across all industry segments that distribution serves. Distribution has become more than a channel. It is an industry of its own, serving the entire range of customers and driving its own success."
Notable is that DMASS only reports industrial semiconductor sales but the general market situation looks pretty much the same.
Anne Vernay, Chairwoman of DMASS, commented: "it is clear that the year 2006 will become a record year for European semiconductor distribution, even compared to historical levels of 2000. Our worries of the market repeating the patterns of 2004 have been greatly reduced. Even a softening of the growth in the last quarter would keep sales levels way above 2005 results in a double-digit-growth range. We still wait for signs of the OEM market catching up."
Regionally, in the 3rd quarter Germany not only dominated the growth picture but for the first time in DMASS history (since 1989) reported higher sales than Italy, UK and France combined. On a year/year basis, Germany grew by 24.6% to 434 Million €, Italy by 20.5% to 159 Million €, UK by 10,6% to 154 Million € and France by 12,6 to 118 Million €. Among the smaller regions, Russia (+51%), Czech Republic (+45%), Denmark (+37%) and Poland (+36%) grew fastest. Also, as an interesting first in DMASS records, last quarter Austria & Eastern Europe as a region topped France and caught up with the Nordic region (Scandinavia) in absolute revenues.
Anne Vernay: "The fact that Germany slowly but steadily has reached sales levels of the other 3 big regions combined is either a sign of weakness for the others or a proof of strength for the diversity of the German electronics market. It also proves that Germany obviously has not yet seen the same level of production transfer as the others.
Germany's role as growth driver will remain." Product-wise, again the major product groups Analog and MOS Micro took the lead in driving Q3 sales, this time with reversed roles: MOS Micro grew by 26,3%, Analog by 24,8%. Among those, DSPs (+49%), Microperipherals (+33%), Standard Analog (+28%) and MCUs (+25%) dominated the growth while MPUs only increased by 8,6%. Of the
other product groups, Power grew by 22%, Memories by 20%, Optoelectronics and Programmable Logic by 14% each. The single highest growth was recorded for DSPs (+49%), the lowest for EPROMs (-24%).
Vernay concluded: "In 2006, we see a solid growth across all product ranges except mature technologies such as EPROMs and to some extent Bipolar Logic. From an industry perspective this hints at a sound market development across all industry segments that distribution serves. Distribution has become more than a channel. It is an industry of its own, serving the entire range of customers and driving its own success."
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments