German PCB maker wants to double capacity

German PCB maker KSG wants to double production capacity in Germany to 2016.

The KSG printed circuit boards wants to invest approximately 45 millions euro into the development of the location Gornsdorf. Thus the production capacity is to be doubled in the next 10 years. Already before four years the KSG had extended the production capacity by 50 per cent. According to KSG managing director Udo Bechtloff the capacities are not sufficient today despite 7-day-Week and three-layer system by far. Therefore a new building complex with an effective area of approximately 8000 square meter and a aufwaendigen infrastructure is to develop to at the end of of 2007. For this about 15 millions euro are invested. Further 30 millions euro are estimated according to Bechtloff for the necessary machines. Bechtloff stresses that one would have decided completely consciously with the choice of location for Gornsdorf. Up to the year 2016 about 200 new jobs will develop. Today the enterprise employs 360 coworkers.