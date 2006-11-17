Leoni acquires glass fiber producer

Leoni buys glass fiber producer j-fiber GmbH on January 1. Leoni will, if the competition departments agree, acquire 51 per cent of the portions of the j-fiber GmbH.

The j-fiber GmbH with seat in Jena ranks among the prominent European offerers of optical glass fibers, which are used particularly in cables for enterprise networks as well as in telecommunications. The j-fiber-subsidiary j-plasma concentrates on the production of special Preformen so mentioned (glasbloecken), which is processed to glass fibers for high-quality applications in the medicine and automatic control engineering. With about 135 coworkers the j-fiber-group will presumably obtain an annual turnover of approximately 14 millions euro in the financial year 2006. By the mehrheitlichen acquisition of the glass fiber producer Leoni can offer its customer now to complete solutions from a hand: of the fiber over the cables and pertinent components up to the conception and establishment of optical waveguide cable networks. With development, production and selling of fiber-optic cable cables on glass fiber and plastic basis Leoni has experience of many years. In the year 2004 the activities within the range fiber-optic cable under the roof of the Leoni fiber Optics GmbH were summarized. Only recently Leoni with the Austrian system house had strengthened NBG fiber Optic (NBG), a specialist for the planning and installation of complete data networks. In particular for the binding of private households with fiber-optic cable cables (fiber ton the Home) NBG offers a complete wiring solution. The cross-linking of municipalities and cities by means of glass fiber is already common in Scandinavia, Benelux and Austria and is gradually continued to develop. In the rest of Europe, in particular also in Germany, due to the permanently rising volume of data in the coming years a strong growth within the fiber ton the Home range is expected. With the new subsidiary NBG Leoni has now entrance to this increasing market segment.