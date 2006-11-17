Foxconn receives handset order from Nokia

Foxconn Electronics, is reportedly going to strengthen its cooperation with Nokia, with the company expected to manufacture smartphones for the Finnish handset vendor.

Other analysts noted that FIH could land Nokia's orders for entry-level smartphones to be manufactured on an EMS basis at the early stage, while HTC focuses on high-end smartphones and PDA phones, producing them on an ODM basis. If this is true, the deal between FIH and Nokia will not significantly affect HTC's operations, the analysts concluded.