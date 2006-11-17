PCB | November 17, 2006
Würth invests 13 MEUR in its German PCB plant
German PCB provider Würth Elektronik is now investing 13 million euros in its German PCB plant.
The printed circuit board manufacturer Würth Elektronik invests in its sample and prototype work in Rot am See. The emphasis of the investment project lies in the structural extension of the existing manufacturing area of the work Rot am See around approximately 700 square meters.
"For us also in the long term the production location Germany for the production of printed circuit boards is very interesting", said Juergen Klohe, managing director of Würth Elektronik.
"In line with prototypes is it for customer a large advantage to work closely interlocked and most efficiently with the printed circuit board manufacturer together. Spatial proximity as well as smooth communication play here a large role."
The commencement of construction is still for 2006 intended, the completion on year 2007 will take place. Beyond that extensive investments are planned in manufacturing technology like most modern drill presses, presses and plated-through hole as well as galvanisation units. The enterprise pursues the goal of being able to offer its customers further and particularly also in fastidious technologies comprehensive services and a high service degree. The production work work red at the lake is one of the four locations in the Wuerth electronics printed circuit board production group and already since the establishment 1994 specialized in samples and prototypes.
