Electronics Production | November 17, 2006
Würth Solar opens new factory
Würth Solar opens CISfab solar factory in Schwäbisch Hall. This new fab will be Worldwide first large-scale production of non-silicon CIS solar modules.
Almost exactly a year after the ground-breaking ceremony, Würth Solar today opened its new production plant for CIS modules in Schwäbisch Hall: CISfab. The company thus opens a new chapter in photovoltaics, because, for the first time in the world, CIS solar modules will roll off the line in large-scale production. In contrast to conventional modules, CIS solar modules do without the currently scarce raw material silicon and are considered to be a trend-setter in industry circles.
"Würth Solar will continuously step up its production capacity through to the end of the year and, according to plan, the CISfab will attain full capacity at the turn of the year. This makes us a pioneer in a future-oriented photovoltaic technology and sets a milestone in the booming solar sector", says Karl-Heinz Groß, Managing Director of Würth Solar.
From 2007 onwards, Würth Solar will produce 200,000 CIS solar modules a year. This corresponds to 14.8 Megawatts. 175 employees will work in the CISfab from 2007, 35 of whom for the sales partner Würth Solergy.
Around 400 employees and invited guests from the world of politics and business attended the ceremonial commissioning of the fully automated production line, among them the Minister-President of the state of Baden-Württemberg, Günther H. Oettinger and Reinhold Würth, Chairman of the Foundation Supervisory Board of the Würth Group.
“I am please that, with CIS technology from Würth Solar, an excellent innovation has not only being developed and brought to series maturity in Baden-Württemberg, but is also produced here“, stressed Oettinger on the opening of the plant. The Minister-President underlined that climatic protection was one of the central challenges for sustainable policy. The key lies in a responsible energy policy based on an energy mix. “We want to make Baden-Württemberg into a leader in the research and use of renewable forms of energy. The CISfab makes an important contribution towards this goal."
"Würth Solar will continuously step up its production capacity through to the end of the year and, according to plan, the CISfab will attain full capacity at the turn of the year. This makes us a pioneer in a future-oriented photovoltaic technology and sets a milestone in the booming solar sector", says Karl-Heinz Groß, Managing Director of Würth Solar.
From 2007 onwards, Würth Solar will produce 200,000 CIS solar modules a year. This corresponds to 14.8 Megawatts. 175 employees will work in the CISfab from 2007, 35 of whom for the sales partner Würth Solergy.
Around 400 employees and invited guests from the world of politics and business attended the ceremonial commissioning of the fully automated production line, among them the Minister-President of the state of Baden-Württemberg, Günther H. Oettinger and Reinhold Würth, Chairman of the Foundation Supervisory Board of the Würth Group.
“I am please that, with CIS technology from Würth Solar, an excellent innovation has not only being developed and brought to series maturity in Baden-Württemberg, but is also produced here“, stressed Oettinger on the opening of the plant. The Minister-President underlined that climatic protection was one of the central challenges for sustainable policy. The key lies in a responsible energy policy based on an energy mix. “We want to make Baden-Württemberg into a leader in the research and use of renewable forms of energy. The CISfab makes an important contribution towards this goal."
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments