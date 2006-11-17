Hirschmann to be sold

The British financial investor HgCapital, which holds the majority at the group of deer men, wants to sell its stakes in Hirschmann.

Until at the latest in the second quarter 2007 the sales is to be final after the present plans of HgCapital. It is not however yet clearly whether the group of Hirschmann again will be sold to a financial investor or to an industrial enterprise. Whether the two subsidiaries Hirschmann automation and control GmbH and Hirschmann Car Communication GmbH go to the same investor are yet not clarified either. Between the management of HgCapital and Hirschmann exist however agreement over the fact that the first priority investor applies, who will energetically support the hit growth course.



The group of Hirschmann possesses own manufacturing plants in Germany and Hungary as well as subsidiaries in the most important European countries, in the USA and in Asia. In the year 2005 the enterprise with world-wide approximately 1600 persons employed obtained a conversion of scarcely 270 millions euro.