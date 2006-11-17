Flextronics to reduce its workforce in Hungary

Flextronics is firing about 30% of staff at one of its four Hungarian plants after losing a major client.

Currently about 2,000 permanent and temporary employees are working at the factory in Nyiregyháza, northeast Hungary.



"We have hired more than 1,000 workers in the past six months at the plant and with this major client taking away production we need to cut jobs. The dismissal of 590 by early February is the worst-case scenario because we'll try to help them find jobs within the company", Péter Papp, the director of human resources for eastern Europe said.