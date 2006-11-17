GSPK Circuits wins significant oil<br>and gas industry contract

The customer, a specialist in the design and supply of Measurement While Drilling (WMD) and Logging While Drilling (LWD) systems is at the forefront of supplying the international oil and gas industry with WDA and LWD systems. These systems are capable of being operated in the most demanding downhole drilling environments, as high specification materials are used to withstand the extreme temperatures that they encounter.

GSPK Circuits Ltd based in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire were approached to take on the demanding task of manufacturing their high specification product range. As a global manufacturer of PCBs, GSPK Circuits has been supplying the electronics industry with PCBs for more than 40 years. Over this time, the company has built up a wealth of experience, and as a result; an outstanding reputation for delivering exceptional quality, service, innovation and value.



Steve Lloyd, Managing Director of GSPK Circuits Ltd said: “Our customer has been extremely pleased with the products that we have manufactured and indeed the capabilities of GSPK Circuits. I am delighted that GSPK Circuits have been able to be of assistance in the development of their product range."