Finetech to Offer Dual Wedge/Wedge and Ball/Wedge Wire Bonders

Finetech has formed a new technical partnership with Technical Product Trade (TPT) located in Wessling, Germany to offer manual and semiautomatic wire bonders in the North American market. The bonders are capable of wedge and ball bonding in one machine, simply by changing the bond tool and selecting the appropriate mode via software.

Conversion between ball and wedge bonding takes less than three minutes. These bench-top systems are ideal for small production, prototyping and R&D environments.



The HB16 Wire Bonder is an advanced, semiautomatic wire bonder with motorized Y & Z travel that provides controllable loop shape with high repeatability. The system features manual, step and semi-automatic bonding modes as well as stitch bonding and bump bonding. The ball bonding mode handles 17 to 50 µm wire diameters and the wedge bonding mode handles from 17 to 75 µm wire and 25 x 250 µm Au ribbon.



The HB05 Wire Bonder is a flexible, manual wire bonder. This system features bump bonding from 17 to 50 µm wire and 25 x 200 µm ribbon. Additionally, it offers independent control of first and second bond parameters.



Both models offer deep-access bonding (16 mm) using a long-reach transducer, with the wire clamp positioned above the bonding tool.