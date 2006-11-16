Chip analysts lowers forecast for 2006

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) has lowered its forecast for this years sales development on the chip market.

WSTS has downgraded its chip forecast for 2006 from earlier expected growth of 10.1 percent to only a growth of 8.5 percent to reach $246.4 billion. For the coming years WSTS says the semiconductor industry will grow 8.6% in 2007 and 12.1% in 2008.