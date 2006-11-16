Keithley Introduces PXI Products for Hybrid Test Systems in Production Applications

Keithley is now reportedly the only major instrumentation manufacturer enabling electronic production test users to build optimal hybrid systems with both precision instruments and high-speed data acquisition products.

Keithley Instruments introduces a new line of PXI products designed for high speed automated production testing as part of a hybrid test system using precision instruments. Test engineers and designers can combine the high-speed data acquisition and tight trigger synchronization features of

the new KPXI products with the precision measurement capabilities in Keithley instruments for a superior hybrid test system architecture. Taking advantage of additional Keithley innovations such as TSP (Test Script Processor), an architecture that enables distributed programming and concurrent execution, results in unparalleled accuracy and throughput. Keithley is currently the only major instrumentation supplier to offer a broad range of precision measurement and high-speed data acquisition solutions, including PXI, LXI, PCI, USB, and GPIB.