Exception EMS hits the high note with Solid State Logic

UK electronics business Exception EMS has won the contract to supply printed circuit board modules to Solid State Logic's (SSL) flagship product - the AWS 900+ analogue mixing console.

The deal is worth in the region of £1.5 million per annum to the Calne-based contract manufacturer, which has seen its portfolio of outsourced electronics solutions in the media and entertainments industry grow significantly in the last year.



SSL is a manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and is regarded universally as providing the industry standard in the film, audio, video and broadcast industries. In 2005, the business was acquired by a joint venture company headed by musician and technologist Peter Gabriel and entrepreneur David Engelke.



Previously, SSL worked with a number of different sub-contractors to manufacture specific product lines. However, the new management team has been keen to develop an ongoing relationship with a single supplier that could offer all the DFM, DFT, test and manufacturing functions under one roof.



With over 92 circuit boards and 15,000 components per system, the AWS 900+ is a highly complex product that requires extensive testing to ensure Solid State Logic's worldwide reputation is maintained.