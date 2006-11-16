Asymtek Recertified for ISO 9001:2000

Asymtek announces that it has been recertified for ISO 9001:2000 by third party agency Det Norske Veritas (DNV).

Achieving ISO 9001:2000 indicates that Asymtek meets specific requirements for a quality management system and enhances Asymtek's ability to consistently provide products and services that meet their customers' expectations. Asymtek has been ISO certified since July 2000 and has successfully passed semi-annual external audits since that time to maintain ISO certification.



"Following the principles of the ISO 9001:2000 system has helped us establish the infrastructure necessary for our organization to meet and exceed our customers' needs and expectations," said Martin Stone, VP of operations and ISO management representative for Asymtek. "Moreover, ISO

has reinforced Asymtek's company-wide commitment to quality, continual process improvement, and complete customer satisfaction."



Because ISO 9001:2000 is a universally recognized quality system, many customers know the value of ISO certification which allows them to feel more confident that Asymtek will deliver quality products on-time and provide excellent support throughout the life of the product.