Gleichmann acquires majority of Ultratec Inter

As of the beginning of November, 2006, the Gleichmann & Co. Electronics GmbH, a division of MSC Group, has acquired a majority holding in the Swiss Ultratec Inter AG.

Starting immediately, the new company will have the name Gleichmann Ultratec AG and continues under the leadership of Ultratec Inter AG's founder, Hans Eggensberger. The headquarters remains in Schwerzenbach, Switzerland.