Manufacturing still strong in Europe

In an interview with electronics weekly Avnet-Time's Klaus Emme revealed that the European electronics manufacturing is still viable.

Despite the major transfer of volume manufacturing to Asia the European electronics manufacturing is still viable, says Avnet-Time.



“We are now seeing signs of a growing market from European CEMs, it depends on country, but there is growth overall," Klaus Emme, president of Avnet-Time told Electronics Weekly.



Ros Kruger, UK general manager at TTI, agreed.



“We are seeing our European sales increase by 35 per cent and in the UK the figure is even higher, driven by very strong business with local CEMs," Kruger told electronics weekly.