Foxconn receives music mobile order from Apple

According to Commercial times Apple is expected to launch its new music mobile soon.

Commercial Times announced that Apple has placed order at Foxconn for manufacturing of 12 million music mobile handsets. Rumors have been circulating for quite a long time now saying that Apple aims to enter the mobile phone market with a new iPhone. Apple is now expected to launch its new mobile handset in the first half of 2007, according to Commercial Times.