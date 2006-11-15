Electronics Production | November 15, 2006
Flextronics and HP works on Mobile<br>Phone Image Quality Enhancing
Flextronics Components Group, a division of Flextronics, and HP has announced a five-year technology collaboration agreement to help mobile camera phone users capture photos with the same high quality they achieve from their digital still cameras.
As part of the agreement, HP will provide an exclusive license of its image processing technology to Flextronics for use in camera modules, in return for a royalty. Originally designed for the award- HP Photosmart digital cameras, HP's image processing technology will correct and enhance digital images in Flextronics-designed and -manufactured camera modules.
Flextronics' Components Group, one of the world's largest camera module designers and manufacturers, will embed the technology into mid- and high-range camera-enabled mobile devices that will produce significantly higher quality photos compared with today's camera phones and mobile devices.
"We look forward to providing our OEM camera phone customers with an even higher level of image processing technology at an affordable cost and are thrilled to be HP's camera module partner," said Mike Burger, president, Flextronics Components Group.
Industry analysts Prismark Partners estimates that 600 million camera-enabled phones will be shipped worldwide in 2006 and expects that number to grow to more than 975 million by 2010.
"Flextronics is the ideal partner to harness the capabilities of HP's digital imaging technology to open new markets," said Tara Bunch, vice president, Imaging and Printing Group, HP. "This agreement is a breakthrough for the booming camera phone market because it will transform photos into higher quality images into keepsakes to share and print."
Joe Beyers, vice president, intellectual property licensing, HP, said: "HP actively seeks to license its broad technology portfolio to industry leaders that provide complementary design, manufacturing and distribution capabilities. By leveraging HP's vast research and development capabilities, Flextronics will have a significant time-to-market advantage when it becomes the first company to deliver high-quality camera phone modules."
Flextronics' Components Group, one of the world's largest camera module designers and manufacturers, will embed the technology into mid- and high-range camera-enabled mobile devices that will produce significantly higher quality photos compared with today's camera phones and mobile devices.
"We look forward to providing our OEM camera phone customers with an even higher level of image processing technology at an affordable cost and are thrilled to be HP's camera module partner," said Mike Burger, president, Flextronics Components Group.
Industry analysts Prismark Partners estimates that 600 million camera-enabled phones will be shipped worldwide in 2006 and expects that number to grow to more than 975 million by 2010.
"Flextronics is the ideal partner to harness the capabilities of HP's digital imaging technology to open new markets," said Tara Bunch, vice president, Imaging and Printing Group, HP. "This agreement is a breakthrough for the booming camera phone market because it will transform photos into higher quality images into keepsakes to share and print."
Joe Beyers, vice president, intellectual property licensing, HP, said: "HP actively seeks to license its broad technology portfolio to industry leaders that provide complementary design, manufacturing and distribution capabilities. By leveraging HP's vast research and development capabilities, Flextronics will have a significant time-to-market advantage when it becomes the first company to deliver high-quality camera phone modules."
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments