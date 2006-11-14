HCL and Celestica form Joint Venture

HCL Technologies Ltd., a global engineering, R&D, IT services, and business process outsourcing firm, and Celestica Inc. have entered into a joint venture to provide complete concept-to-manufacturing (C2M) solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Through this collaborative venture, the two companies are driving change in an increasingly competitive market by offering seamlessly integrated design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions. This is the first joint venture of this kind in the electronics industry.



Historically outsourcing has often involved multiple suppliers handling various aspects of the product lifecycle. This joint venture will provide a fully integrated product lifecycle solution to OEM customers - including product concept, design, engineering, manufacturing, fulfillment, sustaining engineering, reverse logistics and after-market services. HCL's broad and scalable design engineering capabilities combined with Celestica's existing strengths in hardware design for manufacturability and supply chain integration create an exciting new alternative for OEMs seeking time-to-market and total cost advantages.



This joint venture cements an existing three-year relationship between the two companies, through which HCL and Celestica have successfully provided integrated solutions to customers across the telecom, enterprise, consumer, medical, aerospace and semiconductor sectors. HCL's strength in software development complements Celestica's hardware focus and is already being leveraged in Celestica's existing Solutions Accelerator platforms for server blades, WiMAX, ATCA and storage equipment.

