XJTAG unveils new development system

XJTAG, a supplier of boundary scan development tools, has unveiled its XJTAG Professional development system at the ongoing electronica show in Munich, Germany.

XJTAG has also announced a plethora of enhancements to its IEEE 1149.1 compliant system.



The XJTAG Professional system brings together all the elements within XJTAG's suite of development tools to provide engineers with an 'out-of-the-box' solution for debugging and testing complex printed circuits featuring high pin count ball grid array (BGA) devices, which cannot be tested by traditional methods such as flying probes, logic analyzers, oscilloscopes and X-ray systems. XJTAG Professional includes XJAnalyser, XJEase, XJRunner, XJLink, XJDemo and the new XJIO board.



“The XJTAG system is designed by engineers for engineers and provides a comprehensive set of tools to test, debug and program complex printed circuits containing BGA devices," said Simon Payne, CEO of XJTAG. “With the Professional system and the new features, board developers will be able to get their circuits up and running in hours as opposed to days/weeks with other systems."