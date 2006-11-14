Former Tyco boss forced to sell mansion

According to a court paper, Dennis Kozlowski former Tyco International Chief Executive has agreed to sell his home in Colorado, The US, for $10 million.

Kozlowski will sell its Colorado home to an unidentified buyer, according to papers filled with the Supreme Court of New York.



In June 2005 Kozlowski and former Tyco finance Chief Mark Swartz were convicted of stealing more than $150 million from the conglomerate.



Both are serving sentences of up to 25 years, and are appealing their convictions.