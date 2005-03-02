New Surface for Crimp Contacts

HARTING has introduced the Han-GoldTec surface plating technology to the range of crimp contacts for currents up to 16 amps.

The new plating technology fulfils all relevant existing specifications. There is no significant

difference in any respect to previously offered gold plated contacts. All versions of industrial

connector crimp contact with ratings up to 16 amps can be ordered with the new Han-GoldTec

finish.