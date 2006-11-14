Cogiscan hires European Sales Manager

Cogiscan announces the hiring of Bruno Meier as European Sales Manager.

Bruno Meier has a strong background and international experience in the electronics manufacturing industry. Prior to joining Cogiscan he spent most of his career working in service, sales and business development for leading equipment vendors including Zevatech and ESEC.



Bruno Meier will be based in Switzerland, near Zurich. Bruno Meier will work with direct customers in Europe through the existing network of Cogiscan distributors and he will also support Cogiscan global business partners in this region.



Francois Monette, VP Sales & Marketing, said: "I am delighted to have Bruno Meier join our team with his extensive knowledge of the European electronics manufacturing market place. I am confident that our customers and partners in Europe will receive an excellent level of support from Bruno Meier. This is significant step in our corporate history because it completes our global coverage with direct employees in all regions of the world. We always felt that Europe is a natural market for our products because of the high mix production of high reliability electronics such as automotive. This requires a higher level of automation and complete manufacturing traceability which is a great fit for our material tracking application software and RFID technology."



Bruno Meier, European Sales Manager, commented: "I am really looking forward to this new challenge. Right away I will start working with our existing customers and strategic partners. For example, as a result of our long-term partnership with Juki Automation Systems we already have a large installed base of OEM customers in Europe. However most of these customers are not aware of all the other complementary solutions that Cogiscan has to offer beyond the Juki RFID intelligent feeder system."