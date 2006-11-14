Pronox enters LCD TV production in Poland

Poland based Technology firm Pronox Technology SA has started to construct a plant in Dabrowa Górnicza, Poland for production of LCD TV sets and DVD players.

Pronox expects to complete the first stage of the investment in July 2007. When running at full capacity Pronox will be able to manufacture 500,000 TV sets per year. In 2009 Pronox plans to increase the capability to two million TV sets per year. The whole investment will sum up at about 20 million Euros.